Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.92. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

