American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up 1.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.43. 17,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

