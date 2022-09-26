Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.32. 52,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,143,316. The company has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

