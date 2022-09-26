Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.84% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82.

