Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Linde Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE LIN opened at $266.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.40 and its 200-day moving average is $301.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.