Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.51. 89,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

