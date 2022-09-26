Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 2,147 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Starbucks by 30.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.71. 86,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,304,607. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.40. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

