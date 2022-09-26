United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $163.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.90 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

