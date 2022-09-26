Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $6.19 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 160,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,989,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 454,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,471,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

