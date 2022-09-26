Morgan Stanley Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $52.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.23.

Shares of EXC opened at $41.67 on Thursday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after purchasing an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

