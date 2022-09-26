iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IVV stock opened at $371.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

