First United Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,521,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.4 %

DRI opened at $122.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $160.94.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

