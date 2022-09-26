Equitable Trust Co. Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,887 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 237.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.90.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $184.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

