Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 5,716 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,273,000 after purchasing an additional 581,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,903,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.