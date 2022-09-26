Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $785,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23.

