Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 597 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.89.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $393.82 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

