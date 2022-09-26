Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 7,992 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.2% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $371.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

