Morgan Stanley Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $94.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ES. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $86.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

