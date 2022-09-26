Truist Financial Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $22.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IBEX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

IBEX Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IBEX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

