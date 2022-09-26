Truist Financial Lowers IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $22.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IBEX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $20.69.
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
