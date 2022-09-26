SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSRM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.38. 21,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,334. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $86,454.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,868 shares of company stock valued at $260,318 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.