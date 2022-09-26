Kercheville Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.50. 43,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,344,806. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average of $155.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.