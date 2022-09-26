Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,890 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises 1.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,519 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 286,391 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

NYSE:LUV remained flat at $32.05 on Monday. 21,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

