Kercheville Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 1.4% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,331,000 after purchasing an additional 696,306 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.5 %

SLB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.48. 112,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,317,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.