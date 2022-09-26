Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Increased by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 55.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

