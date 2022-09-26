Clean Yield Group Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clean Yield Group cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.5% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.4 %

ADP stock opened at $227.29 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day moving average of $226.12.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.