Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WYNN. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $6.72 on Monday, reaching $66.37. 67,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,605. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.