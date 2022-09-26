Collective Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 418,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after acquiring an additional 100,773 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after acquiring an additional 158,469 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,780. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

