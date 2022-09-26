WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys 3,250 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after purchasing an additional 814,239 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 615.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,409. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

