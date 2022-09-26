Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Increased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,919,202 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $146.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 272.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.79 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

