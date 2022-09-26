PSI Advisors LLC Sells 58,435 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,435 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

