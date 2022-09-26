Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,606 shares during the period. Vista Outdoor makes up approximately 1.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSTO. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after buying an additional 138,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,977,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after buying an additional 70,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after buying an additional 95,747 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.