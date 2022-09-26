Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 6,700 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 837.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

