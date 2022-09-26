Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 454,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $240,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock opened at $90.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.