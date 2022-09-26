Shearwater Capital LLC Buys 1,475 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Shearwater Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shearwater Capital LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFIP opened at $41.68 on Monday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48.

