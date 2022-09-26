iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $102.46 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day moving average of $114.57.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.