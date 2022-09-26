Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 1,817 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 160,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,044,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 147.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 117,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,652,000 after buying an additional 69,853 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $217.22 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

