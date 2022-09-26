Occidental Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $217.22 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.27 and its 200-day moving average is $241.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

