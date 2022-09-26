V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VFC opened at $36.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

