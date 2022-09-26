Collective Family Office LLC Sells 24,148 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 2.7% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

