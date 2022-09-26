Collective Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,651,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000.

VB traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $174.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,999. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day moving average is $193.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

