Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 210 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE QSR traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $63.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

