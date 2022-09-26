Collective Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 83,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.45 and a one year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

