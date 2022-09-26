Collective Family Office LLC Sells 16,554 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,554 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,617,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $53.04.

