Townsend & Associates Inc Buys Shares of 646 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,156. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

