49,490 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 8,054.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 129.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.31. 12,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,029. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

