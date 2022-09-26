Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for 1.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL traded up $28.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,668.50. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,385. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,899.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,773.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,572.78. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

