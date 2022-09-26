JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Stock Position Trimmed by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.44% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JSCP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JSCP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.49. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,148. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87.

