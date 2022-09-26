Collective Family Office LLC Sells 111,854 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,854 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 61,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.59. 899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,145. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $28.37.

