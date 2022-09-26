Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,480,636 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

