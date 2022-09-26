Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT remained flat at $50.45 on Monday. 2,527,175 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

